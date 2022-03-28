Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong spring storm system will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to Central Illinois this week with heavy rain possible. While warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday, cooler air is expected to filter in Wednesday night and Thursday allowing some of this rain to mix or change to snow.

Key Takeaways

Periods of precipitation from Tuesday through Thursday

Heaviest rain falls between 9 am and 6 pm Wednesday

Localized flooding possible

Snow could mix with rain Wednesday night & Thursday

Tuesday

A few hit and miss rain showers will be possible Tuesday as a warm front lifts north towards Central Illinois. Temperatures will remain cool with daytime highs in the 40s, though temperatures will continue to warm overnight. Showers will become more numerous Tuesday night and continue into Wednesdsay.

Wednesday

Scattered showers will be possible in the morning with heavy rain producing thunderstorms moving across the region in the afternoon. Winds will be quite gusty, blowing from the south at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. While severe weather is not expected, storms could produce isolated wind gusts over 50 mph. The greatest risk for thunderstorms is across the lower Mississippi River Valley, though isolated severe storms are possible across southern Illinois.

One the cold front moves through Wednesday evening colder temperatures will filter in to the region leaving us with lows in the mid 30s by early Thursday morning. This could be just cold enough for a few snowflakes to mix with rain west of the Illinois river.

Thursday

It will be a cold and blustery day with temperatures reaching the lower 40s in the afternoon with winds blowing at 10-20 mph. Once again scattered rain showers, possibly mixed with snow, will be possible regionwide. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s overnight.

Rainfall Forecast

In the end most of Central Illinois will receive 0.75″ to 1.25″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible. The risk of flash flooding is low but heavier rates of rain could result in some ponding on area roadways. The Weather Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a “Marginal Risk” for flash flooding.