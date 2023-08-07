PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Farmers are saying thank you for the rainfall after what was looking like a pretty dry season for crops.

John Ackerman owns Ackerman Family Farm in Morton. He said the early summer drought was starting to get him nervous for this year’s harvesting season.

“We went through a 50-day period with virtually no rain at all. We caught some early July rains, it was starting to get dry again and we haven’t really broken the drought yet, so this last weekend’s rain was amazing,” said Ackerman.

Peoria County farm bureau manager Patrick Kirchhofer said the rain couldn’t have come at a better time.

“At the end of June before we started to get the rain, the corn was starting to curl which was showing stress and that was unusual for our area, so it was extremely dry at the beginning of the growing season,” said Kirchhofer.

Ackerman said he’ll harvest his crops in the upcoming weeks and is hopefully optimistic for even more rainfall.

“We were at the point where we really needed a drink of water. The corn crop is getting a little late now I think we might have a yield reduction from this year’s drought but the beans I think there’s still time. Pumpkins look pretty good, they’re a little delayed but they look good. Crop still has yet to be made nothings in the bin, nothings out for sale yet but it’s looking much better,” said Ackerman.

Harvest will begin at the start of September.