PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel.

At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N. Frye Road. W. Hannsler Place and N. Isabelle Avenue are also closed due to heavy flash flooding.

N. Sommer Street is also closed between Pioneer Parkway and Candletree Drive due to high water on the road.

WMBD has a crew on the roadways now.

N. University Street and W. Lake Avenue experienced flash flooding Tuesday morning in Peoria.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.