DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — Despite heavy rain on Sunday, the Peoria German-American Society hosted their annual Volksfest at Hickory Grove Park in Dunlap.

Volksfest is known as People`s Fest and began in Germany. Soccer, dancing, German food, and of course beer were all offered at the festival.

Volksfest chairmen Jeff Pulfer said a large portion of Central Illinois has German heritage.

“So what’s great about Peoria is we are a melting pot and we loving sharing our German heritage with all our friends here in the Peoria area,” said Pulfer.

The next event hosted by the German-American Central Society will be their corn boil on July 30th.