Heavy rains and strong winds knock out power in portions of Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — Hundreds of Ameren customers in Central Illinois are in the dark Sunday night due to strong storms rolling through the area.

The Ameren Outage Map is showing over 4,000 Illinois customers without power as of about 6:30 p.m. That includes the following:

Peoria County: 181

McLean County: 738

Tazewell County: 543

Fulton County: 129

For a complete list of outages click here to see the entire map.

There are some preliminary reports of some downed tree limbs, causing downed power lines.

We have also seen nearly four inches of rain in some places in the region which is likely causing some flash flooding in many areas.

