Heavy rains and strong winds knock out power in portions of Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — Hundreds of Ameren customers in Central Illinois are in the dark Sunday night due to strong storms rolling through the area.
The Ameren Outage Map is showing over 4,000 Illinois customers without power as of about 6:30 p.m. That includes the following:
Peoria County: 181
McLean County: 738
Tazewell County: 543
Fulton County: 129
There are some preliminary reports of some downed tree limbs, causing downed power lines.
We have also seen nearly four inches of rain in some places in the region which is likely causing some flash flooding in many areas.
