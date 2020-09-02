Heavy Smoke damage in Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of W. Sunnyview Drive around 10:32 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Battalion Chief Rick Morgan, Firefighters saw heavy smoke as they approached the single story home.

After searching the house firefighters found the fire coming from the soffit on the exterior of the house. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Firefighters found a cat in the basement of the home. That cat was given treatment for minor smoke inhalation on the scene.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by lighting, and caused an estimated $90,000 worth of damages.

Red Cross was notified to provide temporary lodging for the homes two residents.

