WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Board unanimously voted to pass reopening the vacant building that was once Heddington Oaks.

Peoria County spent $42 million to build Heddington Oaks in 2013 and after closing the nursing home in 2020, they are selling the building to UnityPoint Health-Methodist for $8-10 million.

Heddington Oaks will now be turned into a behavioral health center for children and adolescents.

Taxpayers still owe around $38 million in outstanding bond debt on the property, but the county will pay down $15 million of that debt, refinancing the rest.

CEO of UnityPoint Health Keith Knepp said the goal is to, “expand our child and adolescent health services, to serve as a hub for those services, and to collaborate with other entities in the community to provide those services. There’s never been a greater need for those services here in our community than there is today.”

The Peoria County board also unanimously passed the third part of the intergovernmental agreement for the Springdale Cemetery.