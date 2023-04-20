PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights public library will be the location of an Earth Day Celebration and Garden Party this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Peoria Heights Arts Collaboration in cooperation with Peoria Heights, the library, the Peoria Park District and the Heart of Illinois Sierra Club, the celebration will be centered around the “Shirley Armstrong” sculpture, created by Preston Jackson, outside the library, located at 816 E. Glen Ave.

The event will include the ceremonial planting of a redbud tree, the decoration of the sculpture with some 300 flesh flowers by the Peoria Heights Lions Club, a tree seedling giveaway, Earth

Day-themed art from local students, a pollinator protection display from the Sierra Club, telescope viewings.

The park district’s new mascot, Forrest Park, will make an appearance at 1 p.m. There will also be live music as well as complimentary desserts and drinks, including boxed water and fruit juices.

Shirley Armstrong is a 28-foot long metal structure depicting a sperm whale. It was intended as

an environmental statement, with multiple phrases such as “save our planet” embedded in the

structure along with multiple bottles planted throughout, according to the artist.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, then, parts of the program will be moved inside the library.

For more information, please contact Jerry Kolb at jerry.kolb@gmail.com or (309) 339-7261.