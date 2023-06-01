PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights police are looking for a vehicle and its driver who collided with a house early Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Peoria Heights Police Department, the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. at a home located near the corner of East Marietta and North Illinois Avenues.

The car was already gone when an officer arrived and spoke to the homeowner who said he was sleeping when a loud noise awoke him. The car had struck the east side of his house.

Tire marks and damaged property, the report said, suggested the vehicle was headed west on Marietta and attempted to make a left turn onto Illinois when it left the road and hit the house.

The car sideswiped the house, causing light damage to the siding and also to the rain gutters, the report said.

Video footage from the home owner’s cameras showed the incident but the quality of the video wasn’t enough to identify the car beyond that it was a light-colored sedan.

The vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side and the front bumper, the report said.