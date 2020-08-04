Peoria Heights Village Hall reports first known COVID-19 case

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — An individual who attended the Saturday, Aug. 1 special Peoria Heights Village Board meeting has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are alerting members of the public so that they can take measures to protect themselves and those close to them, should they feel a need to,” said Village Administrator Dustin Sutton.

Sutton said he is confident the village has taken the follow-up steps necessary to ensure the safety of employees and visitors at Village Hall.

Sutton said all those in attendance at that Village Board meeting have been notified of the potential COVID-19 contact.

“This is a pandemic from which central Illinois is not insulated, so there is a certain inevitability to a situation like this, whether in a publicly accessible local government building, a private sector business, or within the confines of someone’s home,” said Sutton.

“Our commitment to transparency here at the Village of Peoria Heights compels us to keep our constituents informed, and that’s what we are doing now. We urge everyone to act responsibly, for their sake and others’, and to try to stay healthy.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected