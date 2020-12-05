Hello Headband grows business during pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While many businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hello Headband has seen demand for their products increase.

Owner and CEO, Megan Ray, originally wanted to open a storefront in Peoria and had plans to do so earlier this year. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray had to pivot her business plan.

She decided to convert the space into a warehouse to expand production but kept her business entirely online. Since the warehouse, located in Kellar Station, opened in February, Ray has seen the business grow.

“Luckily for us, we were already established online. So our online sales kind of boomed during the pandemic… thankfully,” Ray said.

Hello Headband started in 2011 as an Etsy shop. Both Ray’s sister and mother have been hired full-time this year to boost the business. Ray said it is good for Peoria to be able to employ others.

New headband designs drop every Sunday at 4 P.M.