UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen.

19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. Morris St.

Steel is a light skinned black male with medium curly black hair, approximately 5’4″, 145 pounds, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, black and red hoodie, blue joggers with white rings around the ankles, and brown boots.

Darryl is diagnosed as high-functioning autistic and requires adult care. He is afraid of strangers.

If you believe you have located Steel or otherwise have information about his location, contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.