Help Jovie ‘fill my daddy’s truck’ with aluminum tabs for charity

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 9-year-old Washington girl is making it her mission to collect aluminum tabs.

Hoping to help her friends in the Ronald McDonald house feel better. Nine-year-old Jovie Kaeb is having fun collecting pop tabs for charity.

She says it’s all because she wants to make other kids happy.

“So they can get better and don’t have to stay at the ronald mcdonald house, and have fun like us,” Jovie Kaeb said.

Jovie’s mother is behind the Facebook page ‘Jovie’s Mission.’

“I wasn’t so shocked to see her excitement when she said ‘yeah, let’s do it,'” Jen Kaeb said. “She’s got a huge heart so she’s always wanting to help. She’s always wanting to do something for people. So it didn’t surprise me when she wanted to do something so big.”

Jovie’s Mission is trying to help kids one pop tab at a time. One of Jovie’s friends, Sean, stayed at the Ronald McDonald house.

“These guys are helping out and there are a whole bunch more people helping out. And it’s nice because other kids won’t have to go through the same thing I went through. To have stuff donated. I just think it’s cool that they’re doing this, “Sean Standard said.

Once her dad’s truck is full, she will take the grand donation to the Ronald Mcdonald house charities of central Illinois.

Jovie’s Mission Facebook page has three different drop-off locations.