PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s officially been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry Scott vanished from a party without a trace.

Community activists are hosting an Alexis Day event tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Laura Bradley park in her honor. The public is invited to come out for fellowship, food, and to help raise awareness.

Scott was 20 years old when she was last seen at a party on Richmond Avenue on Sept. 23, 2017. Witnesses say she was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and a pink Victoria’s Secret jacket. Police are offering a $2,500 reward for any helpful information.

If you have any information on Alexis’ disappearance, please call tip411 (anonymously) or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.