NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16.

According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is attempting to identify two suspects accused of breaking and entering in Epiphany Catholic School last Tuesday. A window was damaged and small items were stolen.

The image provided of the suspects are from a security camera outside the building, that the subsequently broke.

If you have any information to help identify these suspects, please contact Officer Ryan Ritter at 309-454-9535 or rritter@normal.org.