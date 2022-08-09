NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brittany Mitchell, who is missing and possibly endangered.

Mitchell was last heard from on Aug. 7. Police do not know what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance but she is known to wear eyeglasses and has pierced ears.

Brittany Mitchell is a resident of North Normal. She drives a maroon Toyota Scion with Illinois license plates reading CH61963. The car has damage to the front bumper on the passenger side.

If you have any information on Brittany’s whereabouts, please contact NPD at 309-454-9535.