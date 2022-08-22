PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred at the 1100 block of E. Republican Street early Sunday morning.

The suspect is 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. He is charged with aggravated battery with firearm, domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal damage to property.

Boyce allegedly shot an adult female at around 7 a.m. Sunday morning. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have been unable to locate Boyce since the incident Sunday, and is now asking for the public’s help.

Boyce is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Please notify police immediately if you see him.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Chavez at (309) 494-8356, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.