PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in a Sunday night shooting in Peoria is on the loose, and is considering by police to be armed and dangerous.

According to Peoria Police Department (PPD) Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 43-year-old Terrell “Freddie” Joiner is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Peoria Police responded to the 600 block of S. Western after a Shot Spotter alert of 11 rounds fired at approximately 10:20 p.m., but did not find any evidence of gunfire. Shortly after, officers were called to the 1900 block of W. Lincoln, where they located a shooting victim.

An adult male was located on the ground on W. Lincoln with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Patrol Officers responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, through the course of which determined Joiner to be a suspect. Officers have not yet successfully located and arrested Joiner, and are requesting assistance from the public to do so.

Joiner is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and criminal damage to property. If Joiner is seen, please notify the police immediately. Joiner is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Allen at (309) 494-8367, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.