BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD-TV/WYZZ is preparing for its “2022 Day of Caring” event, and you’re invited to participate!

As part of the event, WMBD-TV/WYZZ staff will be at our Bloomington bureau office collecting items for the local non-profit, The Baby Fold.

Since 1902, The Baby Fold has been serving local families from infancy through adulthood. The Baby Fold offers 12 different services that range from foster care, adoption, and its own special education school district.

Sam Guillroy, director of development at The Baby Fold, said they’re always in need of baby supplies and items for school aged children as well.

“I feel like The Baby Fold is blessed to be right here in Bloomington-Normal because the community has seen for 120 years now how The Baby Fold has an impact and improves the lives of our youngest citizens,” Guillroy said. “The work that we’re putting into the kids and families today, these kids are going to be our community leaders tomorrow. When you’re making an investment in The Baby Fold, you’re making an investment in our community and the leaders of tomorrow.”

To make a contribution, we hope you’ll join is on Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at our Bloomington newsroom, located at 2714 East Lincoln Street.

Our team will be collecting new items for donation, to find that list click here.

To learn more about The Baby Fold, visit the group’s website.