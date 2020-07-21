Helping Chloe fight for her life, the bracelets you can buy to make a difference

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities elementary student finds herself in the hospital, battling for her life after being diagnosed with a rare genetic disease.

Chloe a 3rd grade student at Colene Hoose was recently she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in your lungs and the right side of your heart, effectively making it hard to breathe.

When news of her diagnosis reached school staff, many decided to join in her fight, creating a fundraiser with no end in sight.

Bracelets for Chloe, began after the Colene Hoose school community found out about the 9-year-old’s situation. It’s been successful, selling out every time they hold a drive.

“Her mom, Holly, posted a picture of her holding Chloe’s hand, and they had these bracelets on,” said PTO Vice President, and organizer of Bracelets for Chloe, Laura Lawson. “So I copied that post, posted it to our Facebook page and a minute later a parent asked, are they selling those bracelets?”

And that parent wasn’t the only one. More began asking, so Lawson with the help of Chloe’s 3rd grade teacher Lori Ellison came up with an idea.

“Chloe’s Dad and Step Mom purchased and designed the bracelets to hand out to some friends and family,” said Ellison. “So we got the re-order number from them.”

“July 3rd was our first sale,” said Lawson. “We old all of the ones that we had ordered, plus there were 97 into the second batch that were already spoken for.”

And it didn’t stop there, it kept going and to date the two have helped sell more than 800 Bracelets for Chloe.

“We were shocked, but it keeps us motivated to keep going, because everyone loves this little girl,” said Lawson.

Chloe’s future is uncertain, for now she’s in physical therapy, throwing up her favorite trademark peace sign. When asked how long the bracelets will be available, Lawson says as long as there is still a need.

“Hopefully she’ll be able to see this, and watch this one day, and know how much she is loved and cared for,” said Ellison.

The bracelets are $3 each, if you’re interested in getting one visit the Colene Hoose PTO Facebook Page and place an order.

Chloe’s mom, Holly, says after seeing the effort put in by Laura and Lori, she is quote “Without words and so grateful that they have been so generous, taking time out of their summer to help out Chloe.”