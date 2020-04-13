Helping students learn while not in the classroom

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Learning remotely means your child’s teacher is not in class guiding them step by step on projects, labs and demonstrations.

In some cases, it means, you have to go out and get the materials needed for your student to complete the assignment. This can be hard for a lot of families in Central Illinois so to help out those in the Twin Cities, the Children’s Discovery Museum (CDM) is bringing the materials to you.

State Farm gives the museum money to fund an after school learning program, but due to the stay at home order, museum leaders asked the agency for other ideas.

“I reached out to State Farm and asked them what they wanted us to do,” said Rachel Carpenter, Education Manager for the Children’s Discovery Museum. “They said, as long as you are coming up with ways to be inventive and serve the communities, we could decide what we wanted to do.”

Starting this week the CDM is teaming up with Normal’s Unit 5 School District, as well as, the Bloomington-Normal Boys and Girls Club to provide 1,000 science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) kits to students.

“Our community is passionate about its children, we want our children to be successful, we want them to have fun and we want them to grow and develop,” said Carpenter. “Some households are better prepared for a situation like this than others, so we want to make sure those economic disparities are not hindering a group of students.”

Through the kits students can build activities to learn about cohesion, projectile motion, and other school related activities.

“Everything you need to do the activity is in the bag,” said Unit 5 Spokeswoman Dayna Brown. “This gives students things that can engage them in educational activities, when they are not doing school work. These are actually for 1,000 families, so multiple students can work on these. She went on to say “It’s easy enough where an elementary or Pre-K student can do these projects with help, but there are some fun things in there that anyone would like even up to adulthood.

Unit 5 will be handing them out at their free lunch sites starting on Wednesday. You can also pick one up from the Boys and Girls Club in Bloomington.

Carpenter says if the governor extends the stay at home order through the month of may, staff will make an additional 1,000 kits for families who weren’t able to grab one this go around.