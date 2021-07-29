Henry and Stark County health department announce cumulative COVID cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HENRY AND STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced the daily positive COVID-19 cumulative cases.

There have been a total of 5,160 confirmed positive cases and probable cases of COVID-19 in Henry County, and 664 cases in Stark County.

The Health Department noted that the IDPH reported confirmed cases and probable cases combined.

“Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations,” a press release stated.

The Health Department also said with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

For a list of the most current status of positive cases in Illinois, click this link.