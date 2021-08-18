Henry and Stark County release weekly COVID-19 data

HENRY AND STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Henry and Stark County Health Departments announce they have a cumulative total of 5,999 “confirmed positive” and “probable” cases of COVID-19.

Henry County has a total of 5,315 confirmed positive and probable cases, 97 COVID-19 cases in the last week, and a total of 70 deaths.

Stark County has had a total of 684 cases during the pandemic, 6 COVID-19 cases in the past week, and a total of 26 deaths.

According to the CDC Data Tracker, Henry County is at a “high” level of community transmission and Stark County is at a “moderate” level of community transmission.

The health department notes, “Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.”