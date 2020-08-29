Henry County officials announce second and third COVID-19 death

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two more people in Henry County died due to COVID-19, officials announced Saturday.

The victims were two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 90s. Both had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of two of our Henry County residents due to this illness,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these two gentlemen who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences.”

The Henry County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the County. Public health officials are working to identify and investigate anyone who was in close contact with positive cases.

The Health Department said people should assume they have been exposed to the virus and act accordingly.

