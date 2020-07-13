Henry, Marshall County officials say a ‘foot found in marina’ is actually a Halloween prop

HENRY, Ill. (WMBD)– Sunday evening rumors of a foot being reeled in from a local marina in Marshall County have been dispelled by the Henry Police Department.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, the department said it was not real human remains. The department wrote, “Any related post on Facebook or any other social media platform that you may have seen is false information. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department also confirms the foot was fake, saying over the phone it was a Halloween prop.

