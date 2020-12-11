Henry & Stark County Health Department retracts announcement to loosen Tier 3 mitigations

KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Henry & Stark County Health Department retracted a statement they released Wednesday, announcing that establishments can allow indoor dining at 25 percent capacity.

“All businesses are encouraged to operate under Tier 3 mitigation standards issued by the Governor’s office,” the department released in a statement on Thursday.

Businesses cannot allow indoor dining at this time. Previously, it said that all Tier 3 mitigations would stay the same besides the 25 percent indoor allowance.

Health department leaders made this decision because they noticed neighboring counties not enforcing the indoor dining rules, taking revenue away from their area, and hurting local businesses.

“Local health departments are getting it from all sides,” said RaeAnn Tucker, Director of Health Promotion at the Stark & Henry Health Department. “And quite honestly, we were looking at our data that we’ve received from our contact tracers, data from the regional metrics, and really trying to offer those really small, struggling businesses a little bit of a lifeline.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a ban on all indoor dining in early November.

When the two counties made the announcement to bend the rules, some businesses were unsure about whether they would open their doors. They did not want to endanger themselves nor break a state ordinance.

The Stark & Henry Health Department retracted their mitigation policy Thursday evening.