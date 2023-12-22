PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– There were a lot of stories regarding the animal kingdom in Central Illinois. Some happy, some sad, and some made out of tires.

You can read the top 10 animal stories below:

Igloo the Reindeer makes an appearance at WMBD/WYZZ

Igloo the Reindeer was around 2 weeks old when he appeared on the Morning Show. He was starting to feel more comfortable on his own two feet and was still being bottle-fed.

Breaking down KiKi the Cat versus Woodford County Animal Control

Kiki the Cat was euthanized by Woodford County Animal Control. Read why it had a whole community up in arms.

Three charged for leaving emaciated dogs on boat in Illinois River

Multiple people were charged with felonies after their dogs were found on a boat, find out why below.

IWU Professor discovers, names new species of snake after Harrison Ford

Learn why an IWU Professor named a newly discovered snake after the famous actor.

Zebra euthanized after Central Illinois traffic stop leads to exploration of over 130 injured animals

An out-of-state semi-truck driver was found with over 100 animals, including a zebra that had to be euthanized.

Sneaky tire snake making its way around Peoria

Who is the mystery artist leaving tire snakes all over Peoria?

Crews responds to Monday night fire at Miller Park Zoo

One animal, Nani, did not survive the Miller Park Zoo fire earlier in the year.

King Julian moved into new space in Miller Park Zoo

King Julian has left quarantine and begun assimilating with other lemurs. How is he doing?

Special Report: Illinois pig farmers brace for implementation of Proposition 12

Read how Illinois pig farmers will be affected by new animal welfare legislation that was passed in California.

Two black bears adjusting to life at Wildlife Prairie Park

Read how Samson and Delilah, two black bears, are adjusting to life in Central Illinois.

