PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We have had a lot of big stories in 2023, here are some of the top local stories that we published over the last year.
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois? Feb. 3.
In February, a Chinese weather balloon entered U.S. airspace, and our Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates shared when and where it was expected to pass over Illinois.
Will Ferrell spotted in Central Illinois, March 7
In March, Will Ferrell was spotted at Maquet’s Rail House in Pekin, while he was filming a road trip-style documentary.
Woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for DUI crash that killed two, April 27
24-year-old Stephanie Melgoza was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a deadly DUI crash that killed Andrea Rosewicz and Paul Prowant in 2022.
Body cam shows deputies using blanket to catch 5-year-old dropped out of Edgewood apartments fire, June 22
Check out the body cam video released by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, showing deputies and residents catching a 5-year-old girl who was dropped out of a burning apartment building.
Central Illinois events canceled due to air quality alert, June 27
An Air Quality Action Day was issued for Central Illinois after smoke from Canadian wildfires greatly reduced air quality and put children and adults with respiratory diseases at risk.
7 dogs found abandoned, one dead in boat in the Illinois River, July 5
Seven dogs were located on a boat outside the Peoria Riverplex on the Illinois River in July. One of the dogs was dead and the other six were in bad condition.
Peoria church suffers sudden collapse, July 29.
An emergency demolition was ordered for United Fellowship Ministries church in Peoria after its roof collapsed in July.
First-year OSF resident hit with 56 counts of unauthorized videotaping, Aug. 18
Henry Chang, a first-year neurosurgery resident at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, was charged with more than 50 counts of unauthorized videotaping after he placed a camera in a bathroom to record other employees.
Zebra euthanized after Central Illinois traffic stop leads to exploration of over 130 injured animals, Sept. 28
A traffic stop by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of multiple injured animals in September. One of the animals, a zebra, was evaluated by a local veterinarian and an Illinois Department of Agriculture State Inspector, who determined that humane euthanasia was the best choice for it.
Sneaky tire snakes making their way around Peoria, Oct. 12
A local mystery artist has been creating snake sculptures out of old tires and secretly placing them in front of small businesses and homes around the city.
Special Report: Illinois pig farmers brace for implementation of Proposition 12, Nov. 24
Learn about how local pig farmers are preparing for the Jan. 1 implementation of a California animal welfare law mandating larger space requirements for pigs, cows and chickens.