PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We have had a lot of big stories in 2023, here are some of the top local stories that we published over the last year.

In February, a Chinese weather balloon entered U.S. airspace, and our Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates shared when and where it was expected to pass over Illinois.

In March, Will Ferrell was spotted at Maquet’s Rail House in Pekin, while he was filming a road trip-style documentary.

24-year-old Stephanie Melgoza was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a deadly DUI crash that killed Andrea Rosewicz and Paul Prowant in 2022.

Check out the body cam video released by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, showing deputies and residents catching a 5-year-old girl who was dropped out of a burning apartment building.

An Air Quality Action Day was issued for Central Illinois after smoke from Canadian wildfires greatly reduced air quality and put children and adults with respiratory diseases at risk.

Seven dogs were located on a boat outside the Peoria Riverplex on the Illinois River in July. One of the dogs was dead and the other six were in bad condition.

An emergency demolition was ordered for United Fellowship Ministries church in Peoria after its roof collapsed in July.

Henry Chang, a first-year neurosurgery resident at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, was charged with more than 50 counts of unauthorized videotaping after he placed a camera in a bathroom to record other employees.

A traffic stop by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of multiple injured animals in September. One of the animals, a zebra, was evaluated by a local veterinarian and an Illinois Department of Agriculture State Inspector, who determined that humane euthanasia was the best choice for it.

A local mystery artist has been creating snake sculptures out of old tires and secretly placing them in front of small businesses and homes around the city.

Learn about how local pig farmers are preparing for the Jan. 1 implementation of a California animal welfare law mandating larger space requirements for pigs, cows and chickens.