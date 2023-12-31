PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here are some New Year Events that you can check out around Central Illinois to celebrate the new year on Sunday.

In East Peoria, they will be holding the “Get Lit” New Year’s Eve Celebration, which will last from 9:15 p.m. to Midnight at Folepi’s Winter Wonderland. More information here.

The Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino will be ringing in the new year at the Tin Lizard Bar & Grill with live music from Decade of Decadence, starting at 9 p.m. More information here.

The Contemporary Art Center of Peoria is hosting a Special New Year’s Eve Salsa from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Contemporary Art Center. More Information here.

Club Diesel in Peoria will be holding a New Year’s Eve Party starting at 9 p.m. The First 100 guests will have a chance to win $500. More information here.

Crusens will also be holding a New Year’s Eve Bash starting at 9 p.m. It will feature music, giveaways and a champagne toast at midnight. More information here.

Richards Under Main will also be holding a New Year’s Eve party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. More information here.

Let us know if there are any local places you know are celebrating.