CHICAGO (WMBD)– President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were among the nine candidates seeking the presidency who filed petitions with the Illinois State Board of Elections by Friday afternoon.

Jan. 4 and 5 are designated as the two days those candidates can submit their petitions.

The primary election for both major parties will be March 19. Early voting begins Feb. 8.

In addition to Biden, three other Democrats filed petitions. They are U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, author and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson of Washington, D.C., and pro-immigration activist Frank “Frankie” Lozada of Valley Stream, New York.

Trump filed his position on Thursday. Five voters filed an objection the same day intending to remove Trump from the ballot citing a prohibition contained in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The state board is set to hear ballot objections on Jan. 11.

Other Republicans who filed petitions: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley.

Also, 451 delegates and alternative delegates to represent the presidential candidates at their respective nominating conventions filed their petitions.