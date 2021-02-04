Here are your current road conditions around Central Illinois

UPDATE (Feb. 4, 4:55 p.m.) — The Peoria Police Department has issued a Traffic Collision Alert for the City of Peoria Thursday evening.

Anyone involved in a vehicle crash where no one is injured and vehicles are drivable should exchange information and report the crash to the Peoria Police Department within 36 hours.

All parties must be present to file the report with the police department.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD is tracking any traffic advisory caused by the severe winter weather Thursday, Feb. 4.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, McLean, and Fulton County until 6 a.m. Friday. The affected counties are expected to experience slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has Peoria County partly covered in ice and snow as of 4:20 p.m.

There was a crash on I-74 near the Elmwood exit. A vehicle rolled over at noon Thursday.

Officials with the Brimfield Fire Department, Illinois State Police, and the Peoria County Sheriffs’ Office all responded to the rollover.

Everyone is encouraged to avoid travel if possible.

This story will be updated as conditions change throughout the evening.