When is Peoria’s last week of yard waste collection in 2021?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Yard waste collection is wrapping up for the end of the year.

City officials announced Monday the week of Dec. 6-10 will be the last week that yard waste will get picked up in 2021. The collection will continue in March 2022.

Yard waste includes these materials:

Grass Clippings

Leaves

Tree Limbs

Brush

Officials said nonmetallic cords, such as twine, can be used to bundle limbs and sticks that are less than five feet long and do not weigh more than 50 pounds.

Yard waste will be collected on the scheduled pick-up day.

Residents are encouraged to use their own containers to hold unbundled materials. Residents are also advised to only use Peoria’s carts for recycling and garbage and to use a separate container for yard waste.

Officials asked neighbors to ensure their trash cans are between 40 and 45 gallons in size and have two handles, as well as a tight-fitting lid. The city will also accept carts with a capacity of 65 gallons or 95 gallons.

Neighbors are also asked to label all trash cans or carts with “Yard Waste Only” stickers, which are available at City Hall or Peoria Disposal Company locations.

Those looking for more information can visit peoriapicksup.com