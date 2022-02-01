Here is where parking bans are in effect in Central Illinois

(WMBD) — Several Central Illinois areas have issued a parking ban on all streets due to the incoming severe weather.

Below is a list of confirmed parking bans in the area:

WEST PEORIA

West Peoria announced that there will be a parking ban on all streets starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Any vehicle in violation of the parking ban may be towed to allow clearing of the roads. Tickets will be issued by code enforcement.

The ban is expected to last until noon on Friday, Feb. 4.

EAST PEORIA

East Peoria has also issued a parking ban for all city streets starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are being asked to remove their vehicles off of city streets to help snowplows clear the roads.

The ban is expected to last until noon on Friday, Feb. 4.

FARMINGTON

Farmington announced that there will be a parking ban on all streets starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are being asked to remove their vehicles and or trailers off of city streets to help workers clear the roads easier and safer. Officials will issue fines and vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense if they are left on the roads.

The parking ban is expected to end at 5 p.m. Friday.

BARTONVILLE

Bartonville has also announced a parking ban on all streets starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are being asked to remove their vehicles off of village roadways to help workers clear the roads.

That parking ban will last for at least 48 hours.

WASHINGTON

The City of Washington also issued a parking ban for all city streets starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the parking ban will help with snow removal and street treatment.

That parking ban will last for at least 48 hours and can be extended or rescinded based on weather conditions.

PEKIN

The City of Pekin also issued a parking ban for all city streets starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police will be ticketing and/or issuing towing for vehicles that stay on city streets during the parking ban.

That parking ban will stay in effect until further notice.

CANTON

The City of Canton has issued a parking ban for all city streets starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are being asked to remove any vehicles parked on the streets to help workers remove snow. Vehicles that remain on city streets can be ticketed and/or towed.

The parking ban is expected to end at 8 a.m. Friday.

NORMAL

The Town of Normal has also issued a parking ban on all streets within the town starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are being asked to move their vehicles off the streets to a driveway, garage, or parking lot. Those who do not have a driveway or garage are allowed to park their cars in the parking lots of the Town’s parks, including but not limited to Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood.

That parking ban will stay in effect until Friday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

GLASFORD

The Village of Glasford has issued a snow parking ban for Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 10 p.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

Does your area have a parking ban in place that we missed? Let us know by emailing news@wmbd.com.