Here’s all the closures/collision alerts in the Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With weather conditions continuing to persist, several local towns and cities have issued weather alerts regarding parking and potential collisions.

EAST PEORIA:

A collision alert has been issued for the city of East Peoria as of 7:18 a.m. Monday.

In non-injury crashes, drivers should exchange information and report the accident to the East Peoria Police Department within 36 hours.

Also, a parking ban has been issued for the city until further notice.

PEORIA:

A collision alert has been issued for Peoria County by the County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is hurt, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible, but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.

Several accidents have been reported in Peoria County along I-74 and on the McCluggage Bridge.

More details will be provided when more information is available.

The Peoria Police and Fire Departments have closed Jefferson Ave. between Kumpf and Oak after they reported a large gas leak in the area near Dozer Park Monday morning.

Officials also closed the intersection of Adams and State Street for the time being.

Peoria firefighters said they evacuated the Peoria Rescue Mission building after reports of occupants smelling gas. They said the gas leak likely originated from underneath Walnut Street.

After firefighters shut off the gas in the area, the city block containing Born Paint, Dozer Park, and Peoria Rescue Mission has no gas at the moment.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find different routes to travel on.

NORMAL:

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, a snow parking ban will be in effect for the Town of Normal due to the heavy amount of snow and ice on the roads.

The ban will last until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Vehicles will not be allowed to be parked on the streets and must be moved to a driveway, garage, or other parking lots.

Normal Police are expected to ticket vehicles still parked on the street during the ban.

Residents without a driveway can park their vehicles in the parking lots of Normal parks including Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood.

Town officials said residents should stay at least 100 feet behind salt trucks and should not try to pass salt or snow plow trucks on the road.

MEALS ON WHEELS:

Meals on Wheels has been canceled for Monday due to inclement weather.

The Peoria Neighborhood House made the announced on social media early Monday morning.

It is recommended that during cancellation days, clients utilize the shelf stable meals that were delivered prior.

More information can be found on their website.