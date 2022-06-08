EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WMBD) — With gas prices hitting record numbers in Illinois, local Republican lawmakers addressed the pain at the pump and potential solutions.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey held a press conference on the state’s soaring gas prices. He said one of the biggest issues is Illinois’ gas tax.

In 2019, the gas tax doubled and now sits at 39 cents per gallon. Bailey said the first step toward relief is cutting out the taxes that he said are exacerbating the problem.

“We should permanently roll back the J.B Pritzker, Avery Bourne gas tax. But if we can’t do this, we should at minimum eliminate the sales tax on motor fuel. Friends here in Illinois, we tax tax,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he wants to get the message out to the public, so they will contact their local lawmakers and urge them to get to Springfield and work on the problem.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to temporarily freeze the state’s gas tax on July 1.