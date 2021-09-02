Here’s how social media has helped evolve the annual Marigold Medallion Hunt

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pepsi Marigold Medallion Hunt started Monday, Aug. 30 with the first clue.

The annual scavenger hunt brings hundreds of Pekin residents on the lookout.

Gary Gilles has held the title of “Cluemeister” for 34 years. This means he finds the hiding spot for the medallion and writes the clues.

Clues are revealed every day at noon via social media. Gilles said people used to wait in line for the newspaper to see the daily clues.

The person who finds the medallion will win $1,500 in cash.

The hunt always kicks off the Pekin Marigold Festival, which starts Sept. 9.