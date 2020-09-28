Here’s what average gas prices look like in Peoria this week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices fell 2.0 cents in the past week in Peoria, 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.33 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.18 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 31 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher with the national average rising in the last week, breaking its three-week streak of declines.

“However, the rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they’ve been in for quite some time,” De Haan said. “According to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand declined again last week, falling nearly 1% from the prior week, largely in line with expectations as we head into the first full week of fall. While the Atlantic is finally silent- likely temporary- really the only upside we could see over the coming months would be borne out of hurricane season, or if a COVID-19 vaccine proves successful in pushing demand back closer to normal.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.25 per gallon, up to 2.3 cents from last week’s average. Champaign’s average price is $2.21 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $2.08 per gallon.

The national average gas price fell from last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon.

