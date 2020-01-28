Here’s what the community is asking of the Connect Transit board

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. — After months of planning a group appointed by the Bloomington and Normal council’s has a list of recommended changes for Connect Transit.

Connect to the Future is suggesting the bus company raise fares to $1.25 for all riders. This was initally proposed by the Connect Transit Board, but after recieving a number of complaints, the board delayed the action until getting an answer from the working group.

The group also decided to ask Connect to reduce the cost for disabled and elderly riders who use Connect Mobility.

“The passionate key point is that the Connect Mobility issue was very well addressed,” said De Urban, Connect to the Future member. “We feel like we brought a tremendous amount of equality in our recommendations to everyone who needs to use the public transit system.”

They also are asking leaders to launch a 6-12 month pilot program, to make one route free, while the company researches ridership.

This was the first list of recommendations the group has handed to the bus company, and at this time it’s unclear if they will work together to create a new list.

Member Linda Foster says she believes the Transit board will adopt more than one of the recommendations, saying “we tried hard to voice the concerns of everyone in the community who uses these services.”

Notable Recommendations: