PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday students from Peoria High School met downtown for orientation and remarks from city officials for this year’s Mayor’s Youth Program.

“The Mayor’s Youth Program is a program for high school age Peoria Public Schools high school students. 16 to 18-year-olds. Basically, what they’ll do is, Monday through Thursday, they’ll go on different work-related projects and tasks,” said Peoria Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillion.

Students will be working with city staff while being paid $12 an hour.

“Beautification, Litter removal, mulching planting, weeding, Different projects around the city.” said McMillion.

Manual High School students like Eemoni Smith and Jerriah Snipes are excited and a little nervous for this new opportunity.

“This is our first job, and we never had this experience yet.” said Smith.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this. So, it’s good that we’re doing something like this,” said Snipes.

They’ll also have a chance to work on what they want to do after the program ends.

“On Fridays we kind of provide educational and learning opportunities. So, they’ll be hearing from guest speakers. We’ll be going different places. We’re going to a career fair on Friday. So different opportunities that they might not ultimately have or get to experience during a summertime” said McMillion.

The program comes to a close on July 29th.

A link to the Mayor Youth Program’s can be found here.