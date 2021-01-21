Heyworth 1st & 2nd grades learn STEM by making toys

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — A program at Heyworth Elementary is making math fun and giving kids an interactive way to engage in science, technology, engineering and math education (STEM).

First and second graders are learning about circuitry, coding and electric conductors while creating a toy all by themselves in a class called LEAP Lab, or Learning Enrichment Activities Program.

Anna Hanrahan, the teacher of LEAP Lab, said STEM education can be a hard subject for many students to learn. But, making it interactive and fun makes it easier for students to grasp.

“We don’t want them to be intimidated by these topics. When you take them when they’re six and you introduce coding and … these circuitry projects and different programs we do with the computers, they’re used to it. So as they get older, they’re not intimidated by it, they’re not scared by it,” Hanrahan said.

Hanrahan said teaching STEM early is important nowadays because STEM jobs are becoming more prevalent in society.

She said the LEAP Lab is a unique program to the school and kids said they enjoy the class.