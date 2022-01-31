Heyworth Fire and EMS asking for snowmobile owners to volunteer during expected heavy snow

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — Heyworth Fire and EMS are requesting the public for help ahead of anticipated heavy snowfall later this week.

According to a Facebook post, they are requesting those with a snowmobile and would be willing to volunteer to contact Heyworth Fire and EMS.

Those who volunteer should live in Heyworth or Randolph Township, be at least 18-years-old and have a driver’s license. Residents would need to send their name, the address their snowmobile would respond from, a phone number, and your availability.

Those who live outside the fire district will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

They can be messaged on their Facebook page, or at rtfdfire@gmail.com.