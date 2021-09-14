Heyworth Jr-Sr High School dedicate main gym to longtime teacher and coach Donna Knapp

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Heyworth Jr-Sr High School honored a longtime coach and teacher with a special dedication ceremony.

The main gym at Heyworth, now known as the Donna Knapp gymnasium, honors Knapp, a teacher as well as girls track and volleyball coach who died in May 2019.

Speakers called her a pioneer and advocate for girl’s sports, as she helped start both the girl’s track and volleyball teams.

April Hicklin, Principal at Heyworth Jr-Sr High School, said Knapp was an individual who really made a difference in people’s lives.

“You learn the names of people who were legends here, legendary teachers and coaches, and she was one of them. Very well respected, very to the point, and she had a loving and caring heart. I think it was very evident that so many people showed up today for her dedication,” said Principal Hicklin.

She said she was happy to be able to share the dedication with Knapp’s family, who she said is deserving of this honor.