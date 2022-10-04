BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a months-long investigation, there has been an arrest made for a robbery at the Eastland Suites on May 29.

Heyworth man Robert Eldridge, 47, was indicted on Friday, Sept. 30 for his role in the robbery. There is no bond information for Eldridge because he is currently in the custody of the Illinois Department on Corrections on unrelated felony charges.

The investigation was conducted by the Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

If you wish to submit a tip and remain anonymous, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. The CIAU office is staffed from 8am-4:30pm, weekdays. If no one is available to answer your call, please leave the information on the voicemail or send it by e-mail.