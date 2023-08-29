HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — Heyworth‘s school board approved a reduction of class sizes to around 15 students for its elementary-aged learners.

The change, which has gone into effect this year, impacts Kindergarten, first-grade, and second-grade students.

The move, recommended by building leadership, aims to help the students reach the recommended reading level by third grade.

“Research consistently shows that students who read on grade level by third grade are less likely to drop out and more likely to be successful in school and after graduating,” said Dr. Lisa Taylor, superintendent of schools. “Teaching 15 students compared to 25 has many advantages, including being able to provide individual help and support as needed.”

Justin Steve, principal of the elementary school, said the transition has gone smoothly and is thrilled with the board’s support of the school’s efforts.

The district said it will be collecting data over the next three years to see if it is working.