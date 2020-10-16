Heyworth School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new gymnasium addition

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — Heyworth Highschool hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their new gymnasium addition Thursday.

The Heyworth School Board approved of the 23,500 square foot addition to the high school two years ago.

The Additions include a competition gym that can seat 1,500 people, a new scoreboard, new locker rooms, and a community fitness center.

The Community fitness center will be open to community members once Illinois enters phase 5.

