Heyworth schools temporarily move back to remote learning amid rise in COVID cases, substitute shortage

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — A rise in COVID-19 cases have a caused a school district in McLean County to move back online.

Students in the Heyworth CUSD #4 district will be learning remotely due to a high level of cases and close contacts throughout the district.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Taylor said 76 students and staff are “excluded” from in-person learning with 71 of them coming from the elementary school. Of those 71, Taylor said 21 have tested positive, including 17 students.

Taylor said only five students and/or faculty/staff are quarantined at the Junior/Senior high school.

Starting Wednesday all students will start a remote learning schedule until at least Monday. Taylor said rising cases and a staff and substitute teacher shortage left them with no other choice.

“We’re not sure where it’s happening, but our community is very close-knit, they spend a lot of time together, our families socialize together,” Taylor said. “We all eat the same restaurants and that sort of thing, so I think there could be many contributing factors.”

Taylor said she hopes it’s only a temporary pause for in-person learning.

“It gives us time to do the things that we need to do right; disinfect the building(s), deep clean, make sure we have coverage for everyone who’s going to be out for an extended amount of time and I think it’s just the best decision for our district at this time,” Taylor said.

Students in the junior/senior high school can return to classes as soon as Thursday due to only a handful of quarantines. Taylor said that’s pending further testing.