HEYWORTH Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents of students who attend Heyworth Jr. High School are upset about a book that they say sat on the shelf in a teacher’s classroom that talked about sexuality.

The book in question is titled “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson. Amazon lists the book for ages 14 to 17, saying it will teach “the ins and outs of gay sex, “how to flirt” and “coming out as LGBT”.

We’re still working to confirm with the district which teacher is involved. At Thursday night’s school board meeting, the school board accepted a separation agreement with a district employee.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the public outrage has nothing to do with homophobia.

“This is not about gay. It is not about gay. The book is called ‘This [Book] Is Gay’ but the content of the book was the issue. Kids should not be reading about sex and should not be learning from teachers about sex,” said one parent who attended last week’s meeting.

Parents claim the teacher also put out a Google Drive assignment with a link directing students to a graphic documentary.