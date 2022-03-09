PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rising gas prices across Central Illinois are starting to affect delivery operations at floral shops that bring flower orders to people.

G.P. Miller Floral shop, located in Peoria’s Junction City Shopping Center, said the rise in gas prices has caused them to be more efficient with their delivery routes. Co-owner Glen Miller said it’s a tool they’ve been using for years.

“We use a route optimizer every day for all of our deliveries, so we’ve continued to use that, which really helps make sure that we’re getting the most of our mileage. We’re glad that’s already been in play to help us out there,” Miller said.

Miller said he and the other co-owner, a couple of shop-hired delivery drivers, and DoorDash all deliver orders to customers. He said right now the shop is cutting down on how often it makes delivery trips that aren’t within Peoria city limits.

“Washington, Eureka, Metamora, Germantown (Hills) those sort of areas we’ve delivered to frequently and we still do, but we just kind of do one delivery route out of the city limits per day now. That’s kind of the main thing we’ve put in place so far with the rise in gas prices,” Miller said.

He said they have not been notified by DoorDash about any rise in delivery fees.

As of now, Miller said he does not expect to raise his in-town or out-of-town delivery fees for customers.

“We’re not planning on raising our delivery prices for Mother’s Day because, with that, there is such a high volume of orders going out that we can optimize our delivery routes and get a lot of deliveries on the same route within the same mileage,” Miller said.