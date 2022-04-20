CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — April 20 is known as 420, a well-known holiday in the cannabis community.

The day 420 is known as a weed holiday and stems back to 1971.

A group of California teenagers ritualistically got together every day and would smoke at 4:20 p.m. The numbers. Soon 420 became code for smoking marijuana and was later converted into 4/20 for calendar purposes, according to the Associated Press.

In 2020, the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in the state of Illinois. Fast-forward two years later and 110 dispensaries opened across the state, bringing in $1.3 billion in sales.

“We see 600-800 patients a day,” said the VP of operations at Trinity on Glen, Ron Digiacomo.

Digiacomo said the cannabis industry is still rapidly growing in Central Illinois so much so he is opening a new cannabis lounge in West Peoria called High Harbor.

“We have a large community now just from trinity cannabis users so developing a place where they can actually come and consume cannabis together — will further strengthen our community,” said Digiacomo.

Digiacomo said they do not have an exact day opener but in the meantime, cannabis-based events will be held on the property like the 420 Cannabis Kickback.

High Harbor will take the place of the former Sky Harbor on 1321 N. Park Rd., in West Peoria.

The event manager at High Harbor, Kelly Gannon, said this is their first event centered around the holiday and more than 40 vendors will be participating.

“We have been so humbled by the amount of support we’ve had here, both from businesses that are related to cannabis, whether it be smoking accessories or glassblowing or just realtors and insurance agents that want to participate in our events,” said Gannon.

Gannon said it is an exciting stride for the community.

“Being from Illinois it was hard to imagine this ever taking place here, but I have participated in cannabis events in Colorado, and it’s just nice to see that has made its way to the Midwest, we are evolving as a state,” said Gannon.

Gannon said due to weather concerns, the 420 Cannabis Kickback has been moved to Friday, April 22, and it begins at 4:20 p.m.