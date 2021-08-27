High school football begins in Central Illinois, Metamora honors their seniors during first game

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – Months after playing in the spring, traditional fall high school football has made its return, and the Metamora Redbirds wasted no time honoring their seniors.

After COVID-19 pushed the 2020 high school football season to the following spring, some say it was great to compete and participate, and there’s no doubt it was unique.

“Last year of course a different year, a spring season, not as people in the stands, and it’s just different in the spring than it is in the fall,” said Solomon Schwarz, Metamora football senior.

Fast-forward to this year, and fall football is back. Friday, teams across Central Illinois are kicking off their 2021 season with a lot more normalcy and fans in the stands.

“Having a huge crowd there really is one of the best experiences ever because we just feed off of the crowd’s energy, and they feed off of us,” said Grace Hunt, Metamora senior cheerleader.

Friday, was doubly significant for Metamora seniors as they celebrate senior night.

“It’s just a really amazing feeling to recognized a seniors and recognized for all the hard work we’ve put in these past four years,” Hunt said.

School officials said planning senior night early was to avoid the risk of not having the opportunity later.

“Having senior night on the first game, so we can guarantee that seniors will be able to share this special moment, I think it’s a very very smart decision,” said Tyler Loring, a senior Metamora drum major.

The well-known phrase is that “there’s no ‘I’ in team” and Schwarz said as the new season approaches the team is the entire Metamora community.

“Without the cheer team, without the band, without fans. It would be a completely different team, a completely different atmosphere without everyone else,” Schwarz said.

Metamora hosted Peoria Notre Game to begin their season.